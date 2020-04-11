GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GMS worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GMS by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in GMS by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 245,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $615.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 108,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

