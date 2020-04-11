Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $78.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

