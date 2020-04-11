Head to Head Contrast: Youdao (DAO) & Its Competitors

Youdao (NYSE: DAO) is one of 49 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Youdao to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Youdao Competitors 699.62% -25.42% 4.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Youdao and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion -$87.04 million -2.32 Youdao Competitors $587.28 million $55.26 million 40.81

Youdao has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Youdao and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 3 0 2.50 Youdao Competitors 362 1082 1200 57 2.35

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Youdao’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Youdao peers beat Youdao on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

