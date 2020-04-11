HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

