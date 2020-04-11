Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.12.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.