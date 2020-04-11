IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $52.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

IGMS stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.04 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

