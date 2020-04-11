Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $35,622,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

