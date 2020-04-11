Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,148.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,076 ($66.77).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson acquired 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,842 ($63.69) on Monday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,906.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,404.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

