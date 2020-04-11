iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.97 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

