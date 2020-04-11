JMP Securities Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $6.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

