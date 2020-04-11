JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered EDENRED S A/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EDENRED S A/ADR alerts:

EDENRED S A/ADR stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. EDENRED S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.