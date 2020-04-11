KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of KBR worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.