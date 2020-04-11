Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $131.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

