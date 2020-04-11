KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,869.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KLA by 59.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

