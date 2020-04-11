KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.