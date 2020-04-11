Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $26.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

