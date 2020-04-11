LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LHC Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $139.31 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.