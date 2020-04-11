LHT (LHT) Trading Up 32.8% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a total market cap of $636,113.15 and approximately $92.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005138 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.