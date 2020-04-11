Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head to Head Analysis

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $108.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 8.31 $258.70 million $5.62 18.21 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.83 $364.10 million N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage.

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 45.01% 12.38% 6.30% Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% 13.39% 1.33%

Summary

Life Storage beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

