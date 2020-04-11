Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Livent were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 22,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,304,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Livent Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

