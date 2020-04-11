Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company’s sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight time when it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Nevertheless, earnings were robust in the quarter as the metric beat the consensus mark and grew year over year. Better process execution, cost-containment efforts and an improvement in gross margin trend drove the bottom line. Moreover, comparable sales increased on solid performance by U.S. home improvement stores. The company’s merchandise category and Pro business also exhibited strength. Further, efforts to enhance online business led to robust comps growth in lowes.com. Management issued an upbeat view for fiscal 2020. However, a high level of debt may act as a deterrent.”

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NYSE:LOW opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.