Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $150.12 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

