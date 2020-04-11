Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 247,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

VOYA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

