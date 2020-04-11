Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 609 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.60.

VRTS stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

