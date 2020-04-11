Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

