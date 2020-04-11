Man Group plc Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

