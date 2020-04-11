Man Group plc Has $863,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,046. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.