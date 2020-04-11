Man Group plc Invests $566,000 in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

GPS opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.