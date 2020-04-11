Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $191.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $183.70 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.