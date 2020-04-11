M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 221.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,586. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

