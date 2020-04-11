M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

