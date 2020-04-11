M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,918.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

