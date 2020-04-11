Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,006 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,200 shares of company stock valued at $116,050,334 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $124.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

