Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

