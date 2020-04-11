Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 750 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

