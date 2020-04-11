Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

