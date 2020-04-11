Mission Wealth Management LP Has $502,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.01.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

