Mission Wealth Management LP Has $648,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $241.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

