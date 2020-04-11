Mission Wealth Management LP Has $728,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

