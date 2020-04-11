Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 273 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

