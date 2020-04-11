Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 546 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.