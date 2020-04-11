Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 249 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $151.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day moving average is $311.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

