Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 629 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

