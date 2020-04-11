Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.