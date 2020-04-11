Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

