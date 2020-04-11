Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,073,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,388,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $48,034,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,868 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after acquiring an additional 729,003 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 616,831 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 506,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

