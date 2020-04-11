Norges Bank Invests $46.60 Million in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.35% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

