Norges Bank Invests $49 Million in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,001,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Solaredge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 656,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,349,536. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.