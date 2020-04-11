Norges Bank Makes New $49.72 Million Investment in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,170,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,724,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.15% of Southern Copper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

