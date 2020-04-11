Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 671,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,167,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of ViaSat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT opened at $44.69 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.12.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

